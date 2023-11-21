LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Christmas tree lots are scheduled to open around the valley on Wednesday, and a lot of artificial trees will be hauled out of the closet by people who would rather decorate than deal with Black Friday.

After Thursday, Thanksgiving will be just a memory as the headlong rush into the holidays hits another gear.

But not everyone buys a tree off a lot. Some still go in for the tradition of cutting their own tree, and permits are available now.

The closest places to cut your own tree are a couple of hours away from Las Vegas — BLM land in Lincoln County north of Las Vegas or in the St. George area in southwest Utah. Permits are available online. Be sure to read the stipulations for displaying the permit for the specific site you select.

There’s also the Arizona Strip — the area north of the Grand Canyon and south of the Utah-Arizona border. It’s rugged country, and much of the closest forested area falls in Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument or the Paiute Wilderness area — off limits to tree harvesting.

Tree cutting is prohibited in the Spring Mountains — that means Mt. Charleston and the surrounding area. The U.S. Forest Service controls that area.

In Lincoln County, the BLM is charging $5 per tree harvested with a limit of 10. The trees are single-leaf pinyon pine, Utah juniper and white fir — not the Douglas fir or Blue Spruce that you usually see in Christmas tree lots. Permits sold through the St. George Field Office cost $10 each for personal-use trees. Trees are pinyon pine and juniper.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated wilderness and wilderness study areas. Trees cannot be cut in the Ely District areas of Blue Mass, Lower Meadow Valley Wash, Mount Irish, Shoshone Ponds and Swamp Cedar, which are designated as areas of critical environmental concern.

And if you’re looking for a really big tree — over 10 feet — your best option might be through the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada and the Dixie National Forest in Utah. There are also permits available in eastern California, near the towns of Bridgeport and Benton. There’s also the Kaibab National Forest in northern Arizona.

Forest Service rules are posted at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/passes-permits/?cid=fseprd564027.

Topping a tree is not permitted, and USFS rules state that stumps left behind cannot be taller than 6 inches above bare soil with no live branches left on the stump.

Be aware of weather forecasts and keep safety in mind. Take extra food and water, as well as blankets, gloves, boots, a saw, a shovel and chains. Be sure to take a tarp and ropes to secure the tree to the vehicle, and make sure the permit is visible from behind during transport. High-clearance four-wheel drive vehicles with good tires are recommended.

Take a cell phone and let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

When you get the tree home, store it in the shade until it can be placed in a heavy stand with plenty of water. Maintain the water level to keep the tree as fresh as possible.