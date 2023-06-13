LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Vegas Golden Knights win over the Florida Panthers to claim the Stanley Cup, the rush is on to get official team gear.

There are several places around the Las Vegas Valley that sell official gear. This includes the official team stores at T-Mobile and City National Arena.

At T-Mobile Arena on the Strip, The Armory is open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. In Summerlin at City National Arena, The Arsenal opens at 10 a.m. and stays open until 8 p.m.

Golden Knights gear will also be available for purchase at many online stores, including the Vegas Golden Knights official fan shop, which is tied to Fanatics. There championship swag is available for shipping directly to fans’ doors.

Locally, stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods usually turn around team apparel quickly. There are Dick’s stores inside the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip and on West Charleston near Durango.