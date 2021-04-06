Where Southern Nevada’s cities rank in Apartment Guide’s ‘Best Cities to Work from Home’ list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a year after the pandemic began, many Americans have gotten used to working from home. Some have done it permanently, while others more long term.

But not every home is equal in the world of working from home.

Apartment dwellers have unique challenges, like space, noise, convenience and infrastructure. Some cities are better made for this environment than others.

“Apartment Guides” released its list of best cities to work from home, based on rent and square footage for an average two-bedroom apartment, fastest internet speeds and carriers.

Chandler, Arizona, is America’s best city for this category. Las Vegas ranks 17th, North Las Vegas 23rd and Henderson 38th in the country.

Thanks to our no state income tax, we continue to see a huge influx of Californians relocating here, both as home buyers and apartment renters.

“People can live wherever they want right now. You don’t have to live in San Francisco to work for any big tech companies in Silicon Valley, and they are looking for an alternative,” explained Brian Carberry, managing editor of Apartment Guide. “Las Vegas is an alternative option to them: more affordable rent, big tourist city.”

He says people are looking for properties that offer co-working space in the club house or a dedicated workspace inside the apartment unit.