LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At last update, the York Fire had charred 80,437 acres near the border of California and Nevada, and was reported as 23% contained, according to a Tuesday briefing from firefighters.

The blaze, which started in the New York Mountains near Nipton, has now reached as far north as Cresent Peak Road, about 3.5 miles from Joshua Tree Highway. The northernmost tip of the York Fire is approximately 35 miles from the southernmost part of the Las Vegas valley.

Smoke from the blaze has drifted into the Las Vegas valley. As the fire lines shift, Clark County’s air quality monitoring site lists much of the valley as in good condition.

Andrew Gorelow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the smoke will likely continue until the wind shifts. He is tasked with briefing firefighters on the weather projections and how they will impact efforts to extinguish the blaze.

“For the next couple of days, we’re looking at showers and thunderstoms. which could impact the fire,” Gorelow said. “The lighting is a concern if there is no rain associated with it.”

He said it’d take a good downpour to make a dent in the firefighting effort. A group of volleyball players at Sunset Park Monday evening enjoyed the cooler temperatures but said the smoke was still apparent.

“You don’t really smell it, but you feel it,” said Mikela Fountain, one of the players. “You can tell the difference in the air.”