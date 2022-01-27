Where does Nevada rank when it comes to the safest states to live in during COVID?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Staying safe and healthy are concerns for many across the nation as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As of Jan. 25, 64% of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A recent survey by Wallethub looked into which states were found to be the safest at this point in time with the virus surging forward into the third year across the globe.

Nevada ranked right in the middle at number 36, just behind Wisconsin. The silver state was also noted as having one of the highest COVID death rates but also one of the highest COVID vaccination rates across the country.

Nevada ranked #28 for the COVID-19 death rate on a scale of 1-50. (*Note: 1 meaning fewest deaths in a state between Jan. 19-25).

Our state ranked #24 for the highest vaccination rate in a state on a scale of 1-50. (*Note: 1 meaning the highest share of the population age 12 and older initiating COVID-19 vaccination).

The top 10 safest states to live in during COVID are as follows.

Hawaii California Virginia District of Columbia Maine Oregon Florida Vermont New Hampshire Maryland

According to the survey, the least safe states during COVID are as follows.

#42 Kentucky

#43 Louisiana

#44 Arizona

#45 Mississippis

#46 West Virginia

#47 Missouri

#48 Tennessee

#49 Ohio

#50 Indiana

#51 Oklahoma

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics which are listed below.

Vaccination rate – the share of the population age 12 and older initiating vaccination as of Jan. 25, 2022

– the share of the population age 12 and older initiating vaccination as of Jan. 25, 2022 Positive testing rate – the positive COVID-19 testing rate in the state between January 12, 2022 and January 18, 2022

– the positive COVID-19 testing rate in the state between January 12, 2022 and January 18, 2022 Hospitalizations rate – the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state between January 13, 2022 and January 19, 2022.

– the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state between January 13, 2022 and January 19, 2022. Death rate – the COVID-19 death rate in the state between January 19, 2022 and January 25, 2022.

– the COVID-19 death rate in the state between January 19, 2022 and January 25, 2022. Transmission rate – the current COVID-19 reproduction number, which is an estimate of the average number of people to whom an infected person will transmit the COVID-19 virus.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions.

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, COVID-19 Electronic Laboratory Reporting, and epiforecasts.io.