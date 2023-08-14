Schedule for When We Were Young Sideshows. Source: Live Nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Missing out on the When We Were Young Festival? Several headliners will be performing sideshows through the festival weekend.

The sold-out 2023 When We Were Young Festival will be held on Oct. 21 and 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Live Nation has announced a schedule of sideshows from festival headliners at venues across the Strip over the festival weekend.

The line-up of shows includes:

Thursday, Oct. 19

Fit For A King with The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts & Landmvrks at House of Blues

Friday, Oct. 20

Something Corporate at House of Blues

All Time Low with Gym Class Heroes at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sum 41 & Bowling For Soup at Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, Oct. 21 & Sunday, Oct. 22

Emo Night Brooklyn at Brooklyn Bowl with special guests

Saturday and Sunday’s lineups for Emo Night have not yet been announced.

Tickets for the side shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. PT on the Ticket Master website. Artist presales will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. PT.