LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The forecast of high winds, with gusts up to 60 mph, for the Las Vegas valley has forced the cancellation of Saturday shows and activities for the When We Were Young Festival.

Festival organizers announced the move on their website, Facebook and other social media, saying they acted on the advice of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

With weather conditions expected to be back to normal Sunday, the post said shows and activities will resume as scheduled. Also, festival shows will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

The post on the website said the decision was not one that came lightly but was made for the safety of fans, staff and performers. The festival website has information on ticket refunds for Saturday.