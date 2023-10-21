LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans flocked to the Las Vegs Festival Grounds Saturday as The When We Were Young Festival kicked off for its second year in Las Vegas.

From Good Charlotte to Green Day and Avril Lavigne, fans flocked to the festival grounds for the two-day event.

“These are all the bands I listen to in high school, so it’s perfectly named When We Were Young,” Travis Darnell who was visiting from Indiana said.

The number of visitors near and along the Las Vegas Strip was hard to miss as traffic followed on every corner.

Australia natives Amelia Grace and Anastasia were beyond thrilled to be in the States for the first time, enjoying everything Las Vegas has to offer, with the music festival being at the top of their list.

“It is a whole over here compared to home but it’s non-stop exciting that’s for sure,” Amelia Grace said.

As for major backups, Metro police were out patrolling the roadways, allowing cars to pass and pedestrians to get by.