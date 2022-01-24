When We Were Young festival adds 3rd date; tickets on sale Monday, Jan. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you haven’t been able to get tickets to When We Were Young, get ready for a Jan. 31 presale for a third day that has just been added.

Organizers on Monday announced that a third show has been added. It’s scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, and the lineup will be very similar to the first two shows. The Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 dates sold out shortly after tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

“The festival will feature the same lineup on all three dates, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice on Saturday, Oct. 29, and La Dispute will not be performing on the newly added date,” according to a statement released on Monday.

Ticket presale begins Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. for fans who sign up for early access to passes online at whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

Following the presale, remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, Jan. 31, at 2 p.m. GA tickets start at $224.99, GA+ tickets start at $399.99 and VIP tickets start at $499.99. VIP cabanas will also be available to purchase for guests 21 and older.

The full lineup for October 29th includes: My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, A Day To Remember, Pierce The Veil, I Prevail, The Story So Far, Dance Gavin Dance, The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Car Seat Headrest, Sleeping With Sirens, Knocked Loose, JXDN, Avril Lavigne, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, Ice Nine Kills, Senses Fail, Bayside, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Neck Deep, Silverstein, Palaye Royale, Bright Eyes, Poppy, Nessa Barrett, Wolf Alice, Acceptance, Story of the Year, Atreyu, PVRIS, Saosin, Glassjaw, Lilhuddy, TV Girl, The Starting Line, Thursday, Anberlin, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, State Champs, Four Year Strong, We The Kings, The Wonder Years, Royal & The Serpent, The Ready Set, Kittie, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Garden, Horrorpops, Meet Me At The Altar, The Linda Lindas, Prentiss and Alex G.