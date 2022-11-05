It’s fall back Sunday at 1 a.m., the official end of daylight saving time for 2022.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officially, daylight saving time for 2022 ends 1 a.m. Sunday. So before you lay your head on that pillow, turn back your devices one hour.

Daylight saving time happens the second Sunday in March, when we move the clocks forward one hour from standard time. The idea is that Americans have more natural daylight during summer evenings. Moving them back in the fall, in November, provides us more daylight during winter mornings.

Most of Arizona and Hawaii are not on daylight saving time. There’s more information at timeanddate.com.

The Senate OK’d the Sunshine Protection Act unanimously on March 15, a bill that would make daylight saving time the norm all year. The bill needs approval by the House and then it would go to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law.

Until then, it’s spring ahead, fall back.