LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive.

It marks the second time this year a major Wheel of Fortune jackpot has hit at Sunset Station.

In June, a guest hit a $689,000 jackpot.