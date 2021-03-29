What’s your type? Blood donors invited to give, and demand highest for type O

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Appointments to donate blood are available at a two-day drive at the JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino.

The April 3-4 drive is especially convenient for people with weekends off, and hours that run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The blood drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, is happening during a critical need for type O donations. About 39% of the population is type O-positive—the most common blood type that can be given to nearly any other patient with a positive blood type.

Type O donors can maximize their impact by giving a “Power Red” donation — two units of red cells are given, and other blood components are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

About 9% of the population is type O-negative—the universal blood type that can be transfused to patients with positive or negative blood types.

Vitalant continues to test donations for COVID-19 antibodies; if positive, Vitalant can produce convalescent plasma from blood, platelet or plasma donations while the other blood components can help patients with serious medical conditions.

There is no deferral period for whole blood donations for those who have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.