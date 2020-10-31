WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE CANDY? 8 News Now team shares their picks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now team shared what their favorite candy is. Have you ever heard of Chick-O-Stick? That’s Tedd’s favorite candy, but Brian Loftus and Denise Valdez had never heard of it.
Here’s our team’s favorite candy list:
- Denise Valdez: Baby Ruth
- Brian Loftus: Reese’s
- Kirsten Joyce: Ferrero Rocher
- Chris Maathuis: Butter Finger
What is your favorite candy?
Sound off on social media on the @8NewsNow Twitter or Facebook page. And please let Tedd know if you’ve heard of Chick-O-Stick candy.