WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE CANDY? 8 News Now team shares their picks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now team shared what their favorite candy is. Have you ever heard of Chick-O-Stick? That’s Tedd’s favorite candy, but Brian Loftus and Denise Valdez had never heard of it.

Here’s our team’s favorite candy list:

Denise Valdez: Baby Ruth

Brian Loftus: Reese’s

Kirsten Joyce: Ferrero Rocher

Chris Maathuis: Butter Finger

What is your favorite candy?

Sound off on social media on the @8NewsNow Twitter or Facebook page. And please let Tedd know if you’ve heard of Chick-O-Stick candy.