LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The Pacific Coast League had been around since 1903. 118 years is a long time for anything, especially a group of sports teams. But the league is now gone and in it's place will be the new Triple-A West. The Las Vegas Aviators are now part of the league.

Joining the Aviators are the Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters, Reno Aces, Sacramento Rivercats, Salt Lake Bees and Tacoma Rainiers. The PCL had 14 teams, the new Triple-A West will have 10.