LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Cox Communications presented a $100,000 donation and 100 frozen turkeys to The Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.

The donation presentation took place Friday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at The Salvation Army on 35 W. Owens Avenue. Salvation Army board member and Cox VP of Technology, David Diers, was joined by The Salvation Army’s Clark County Coordinators Captains Anthony and Lisa Barnes.