WHAT’S TRENDING: Taylor Swift’s new album, ice cream sales surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Taylor Swift’s new album “Folklore” is now available. There are 16 tracks and she also released a video for the first single “Cardingan.”

She filmed the video while quarantining and says that the entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector with everyone on set wearing a mask and social distancing.

If you’re a fan of the San Francisco Giants baseball team, you will want this album to be successful for Swift. The Giants won the 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series within days of Swift dropping “Speak Now,” “Red,” and “1989,” respectively, in those years.

Those three albums sold 1 million copies in their first week, but in the years the Giants struggled since Swift’s been putting out music, she either didn’t put out an album, or the album she did put out didn’t hit 1 million copies sold in the first week.

If you’ve been eating more ice cream, you’re not alone. A recent survey showed some interesting things people are and are not doing.

A study shows that people are buying and eating more ice cream during the pandemic. Sales have jumped 26% in the past three months.

In the meantime, the concern for personal hygiene has gone down. More people are washing their hair less often, putting off shaving and even ditching deodorant because there are not going to work or socializing.

Homes are getting some extra attention. The survey showed the demand for household cleaning products has gone up.

And when it comes to movie night, there’s a new treat — Candy Pop M&M’s have started hitting shelves across the U.S. and the latest creation aims to bring salty and sweet flavors together in one small candy.

The candy features a chocolate popcorn-flavored shell with an extra crispy center which is intended to mimic the crunch of freshly made popcorn.

That’s not the only new release. Christmas is five months away, but there’s a holiday flavor. It’s white chocolate sugar cookie M&M’s but they won’t be on store shelves until November.