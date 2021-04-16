What’s Trending: Taylor Swift, ‘Black Panther’ and Aaron Rogers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taylor Swift, “Black Panther” and Aaron Rogers have people talking.

Mix 94.1 host Mercedes Martinez joins us to talk about what’s hot today.

Fans think Swift was dropping hints about her next album during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She has been rerecording previously released music, and fans are now convinced she’s going rerelease her “1989” album soon.

Fans have created an online petition asking Marvel Studios to recast the lead for “Black Panther,” the role made famous by Chadwick Boseman. The studio previously had said it didn’t want to recast the role out of respect for Boseman, who died last August of colon cancer. He was only 43.

And sticky notes that Aaron Rogers used as reminders during taping of “Jeopardy!” episodes are getting some laughs.