What’s Trending: Taylor, Billie, and ranch-nog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Here’s a look at what’s trending Friday morning.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

First up is singer Taylor Swift. She just re-released her album Red and it’s already breaking streaming records.

But when it comes to the vinyl edition, it has fans seeing red. Specifically the limited edition red- colored 4 disc set from Target.

It’s getting poor reviews because it was pressed at 45 rpm instead of the standard 35 rpm.

Instead of just changing the setting on the record player, some fans are freaking out and saying her voice is so different that it doesn’t even sound like her.

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Next up is Billie Eilish. She will be pulling double duty on an upcoming Saturday Night Live show.

On December 11th Eilish will be hosting and that night’s music guest. Eilish has been on SNL before, but only as the musical guest.

She, however, is not the first person to do both. That honor goes to Paul Simon back in 1975.

And finally, two words that some say do not belong together: ranch and nog.

Hidden Valley is selling a limited edition holiday ranch-nog kit. It apparently includes everything you need to make ranch-flavored eggnog.

Hidden Valley says it “marries the creamy, slightly sweet elements of eggnog with the savory, cool and herby flavors of ranch.”

It comes with two ranch nog glasses and the seasoning packets to mix into the recipe. It can be yours for $50.