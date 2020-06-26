WHAT’S TRENDING: Splash Mountain redesign, little TikTok star and new summer song

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the big talkers Friday include the redesign of Splash Mountain and a new Tik Tok star is born.

Disney is redesigning Splash Mountain at its theme parks because it was based on a controversial movie. Fans wanted to change the ride due to racial stereotypes. It will now be decorated with characters from The Princess and the Frog movie.

Charlie Puth released his first solo song of 2020. It’s called Girlfriend. He says the song is about being persistent and “letting someone know that your feelings for them aren’t going to just go away.” Some think this song is a contender for song of the summer.

A new TikTok star is born and he is very polite 2-year-old. The account @greayandmama posts videos of her son saying “thank you, mama” every time she hands him food. And it’s more than his cute response that is getting attention. He shows genuine happiness and cute facial expressions after receiving things like strawberry milk, tacos, salad and noodles. One TikTok user commented, “that food look fire tho, I would say thank you too.”