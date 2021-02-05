What’s Trending: Prop bets, from coaches’ nostrils to Kenny G

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Super Bowl Weekend is finally here and we’ve got a big-game-themed What’s Trending with Mercedes Martinez this morning.

One of them is … What color liquid will be poured on the game-winning coach? Red is the odds-on favorite at 1.6 to 1 — roughly, a 39% chance. In a close second is orange (38%) followed by lime, yellow or green. Then it’s clear liquid, then blue, and finally purple.

Another prop bet — clearly because of COVID — which coach’s nostrils will be seen first during the game? Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is the better bet at 1 to 2, which is roughly 67%. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is at 3 to 2, or 40%.

Now to the music.

There are always prop bets on the halftime show.

The show is usually 12-13 minutes, and is a medley of the performer’s songs.

So the first prop bet is how many songs will The Weeknd perform? The line is at 8. There’s a 67% chance it goes over, and a 40% chance it’s under.

And finally, will The Weeknd have any surprise guests? Here are some of the people he’s worked with in the past, even though none of them look like they’ll be performing with him on Sunday: