WHAT’S TRENDING: MTV nominations, Pumpkin Spice Latte and the secret to happy couples

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 MTV VMA nominations were announced and Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish lead the way.

Artist of the Year nominees include: DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

Some new categories were added this year including, “Best Music Video from Home” and “Best Quarantine Performance.”

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30th.

When it comes to what makes a couple happy, a recent study found that couples who equally share power tend to be happier.

Interestingly, a man’s happiness decreases when he perceives himself as having less or more power than his partner. For a woman, she is less happy with her partner when her partner has a very dominant personality or tends to exert a lot of control.

It’s back, the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte will be back at Starbucks soon. USA Today confirmed the news this week when the company gave the drink a mention on its earnings call.

Last year, the drink returned on Aug. 27 but there is no word yet on this year’s start date.