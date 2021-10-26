What’s Trending: Jonas Brothers roast, new milk flavor, top 5 phobias in America

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s What’s Trending segment with Mercedes Martinez, she shares top stories on the internet.

First up, the Jonas Brothers are doing a family roast on Nexflix because “nobody can get under your skin quite like family,” according to Nick Jonas. It will air on Nov. 23 with host Kenan Thompson.

Next up, milk flavored like Froot Loop cereal? Yes, that yummy sweet milk at the bottom of your bowl after eating the popular cereal brand is now being bottled up for purchase. No cereal is required.

Lastly, the top five phobias in America are:

Failure

Blood

Water

Intimacy

The Outside

Believe it or not, the biggest phobia in the state of Nevada is blood.