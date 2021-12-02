What’s Trending: It’ll be OK if you’re home alone, Golden Con is happening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Here’s a look at the top trending topics this morning.

As if fans weren’t heartbroken enough over the breakup of Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Mendes has released a new song called It’ll be okay.

The breakup ballad dropped exactly two weeks after the couple split. For what it’s worth Camila Cabello liked when he posted that the song was out.

Then there is this trending item that’s not so sad. The house from Home Alone is hitting Airbnb.

You can stay where the McCallister’s lived in the movie. It’s advertised as being available to rent for December 12th and after for just $25. It will be decorated for the holidays, complete with booby traps, junk food, Chicago’s finest pizza, and a real-life tarantula. The listing goes live next Tuesday.

Finally, it’s been nearly 30 years since the Golden Girls show ended, but fans love the show just as much today as they did back then.

Now, fans are uniting to create Golden Con. Using the well-known Comic Con for inspiration. The first Golden Con will be held in Chicago in April.