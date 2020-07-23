WHAT’S TRENDING: How are parents bonding with kids amid the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People have had a lot of downtime over the past several months during the quarantine. For parents, it’s been challenging to keep kids entertained.
Parents say it’s been a great time to bond with their children and they’ve found some fun ways to do that.
Here are the top 10 ways parents are bonding with children according to a survey by BJ’s Wholesale Club:
- 52% said they’re playing more games with the kids
- 45% of parents are showing their children some of their favorite movies
- 41% are exposing their children to old TV shows
- 39% have their children help in the kitchen
- 37% are talking and listening more to their children
- 37% said they’re having more play time
- 36% said they are playing video games with their children
- 35% are reading books with their children
- 34% are parents are introducing their children to their favorite music
- 31% are teaching their children a favorite hobby