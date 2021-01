LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) - The push to the finish line is under way where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Let's go . . ."Centennial Bowling!"

The final phase of the project is highlighted by three new freeway connections: South 95 to west 215. West 215 to north 95 – and east 215 to north 95. And while it's not technically considered a freeway connection, I think it's a pretty big deal – and, actually kind of cool - to connect the east & west sides of the 95 *not* using a freeway. With these brand new connections, you'll be able to get to and from Oso Blanca on the west and Sky Pointe on the east – from either north or south of the beltway.