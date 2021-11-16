What’s Trending: Harry Potter, Harry Styles, and stuffing bread

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – What’s trending today? Harry Potter, Harry Styles, and stuffing flavored bread.

Harry Potter fans are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the wizard’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The movie is still the highest grossing film in the franchise earning over $8 billion. The movie’s director, Chris Columbus, recently expressed interest in directing a new Harry Potter film based on the Broadway show, “The Cursed Child.”

And turning from one Harry to another, there’s a new beauty brand from pop star Harry Styles. It’s called “Pleasing.” It is a gender neutral brand inspired by some of the things he uses in his own beauty routine. Styles says he wants his products to highlight people and make the beautiful.

And if you just can’t wait till Thanksgiving for some turkey and stuffing, there’s now another option out there. 7-11 convenience stores are selling a new Thanksgiving sandwich that has bread which is supposed to taste like stuffing. It comes with Butterball turkey, white cheddar, cranberry mayo, and should cost around $5.