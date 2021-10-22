What’s Trending: ‘Fireworking,’ hard seltzer and Adele’s new album

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This morning on What’s Trending with Las Vegas Now host Mercedes Martinez we talk about ‘Fireworking,’ hard seltzer, and Adele’s new album.

“Fireworking” is trending this morning, not pyrotechnics, but the new manipulative dating trend you should be aware of.

Fireworking is basically when someone tries to make their ex jealous by getting with you and making a big show of it.

If the person you’re dating engages in lots of PDA with you when the ex is around, that’s fireworking.

Some people who firework will be trying to show off their relationship to their friends or family members.

The next trending topic is that the hard seltzer trend is officially getting out of control.

Bud Light is selling an eggnog flavor for the holidays as part of the new “ugly sweater pack.”

They did this last year, but have three new flavors: seltzer nog, sugar plum, and cherry.

Adele has been trending since she released ‘Easy On Me.’

Adele sat down with Vogue for their famous “73 questions” interview and we learned that one of her most prized possessions once belonged to a Las Vegas headliner.

“James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke which I also did, he did it with her and knew how much a fan of her I was so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me and it’s my proudest possession, Adele said.

She’s got a framed piece of Celine Dion’s used gum. Chew on that tidbit, and remeber that her new album, 30, drops on November 19.