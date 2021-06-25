What’s Trending: Ed Sheeran, ‘hot girl summer,’ Popeyes and a sad good-bye

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People are talking about a new release from Ed Sheeran — it’s reportedly from his fifth record, which doesn’t have a title yet.

Also this morning, “hot girl summer” is all women want this year, while 63% of men surveyed say they are looking for a serious relationship. How’s that going to end?

And a Popeyes gimmick has a solution when you can’t decide what you want on the menu … it’s the “I Don’t Know Meal.”

Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 tells us about these stories and more on what’s trending Friday.

Finally, share a moment with Mercedes and Alex Backus. It’s a sad good-bye you won’t want to miss.