What’s Trending: Disney’s new shows, Taylor Swift’s newest album

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disney made some huge announcements at its 2020 investor day Thursday.

“Wandavision,” the first Marvel Studios show on Disney Plus, got a new trailer of its upcoming Jan. 15 release date. It was also confirmed that “Black Panther 2” will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. The film is still set for July 2022.

There are also about 10 Star Wars series coming to Disney Plus, including numerous spinoffs.

Singer Taylor Swift dropped another new album. This one called “Evermore.”