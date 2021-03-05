What’s Trending: BTS tops for 2020, a ‘Space Jam’ sequel and Chipotle makeup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Now host Mercedes Martinez brings us the latest in trending stories, starting with BTS — the biggest recording act in the world in 2020.

The K-Pop supergroup group is the first Korean artist to win the title, beating out other favorites including Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish.

We’re getting another look at an old favorite with, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The sequel stars basketall legend LeBron James. It’s obviously about basketball, but it will also focus on the relationship between LeBron and his son.

The movie hits theaters on July 16, and you can also watch it on HBO Max.

Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics launched a collection of food-inspired products that include an eye shadow palette with 12 shades inspired by Chipotle ingredients. Each palette comes with a coupon for free chips and guac.

There’s also a lip-plumping gloss that comes in “Red-Hot Salsa.”

The collection launches next Wednesday.