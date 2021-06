LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rumors of a July release from BTS have fans in anticipation, and a sneak peek at a Lorde video might have been premature. It’s been taken down after it showed up earlier.

Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 tells us about these stories and more on what’s trending Friday.

And Starbucks devotees … you might want to sit down before you hear this. As many 25 ingredients could be added to the shortage list at your favorite coffee chain.