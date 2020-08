LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The YMCA of Southern Nevada will be offering child care services to students taking who are doing distance learning this fall.

Y Cares will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to children from 5 to 15 years old. It begins Monday, Aug. 24. The weekly rate is $150 a week with a $30 daily drop-in rate. Households with multiple children will get a sibling discount of 50% for each additional child.