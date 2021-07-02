What’s Trending: All Elvis, all the time, a celebrity marriage, and a TikTok viral video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new streaming channel will feature everything Elvis.

Cinedigm, in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises plans to launch The Elvis Presley Channel sometime in 2022 in the U.S. and Canada.

Also, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are in the news. The clock is ticking on an imminent wedding, after they get a marriage license in the state of Oklahoma. There’s a 10-day window to seal the deal.

Mercedes Martinez of Mix 94.1 tells us about these stories and more on what’s trending Friday.

Don’t miss a TikTok video that’s been viewed 70 million times since it went up recently. Dora the Explorer is cute, but a little goes a long way … and a spot-on impersonation that went on a little too long sent someone over the edge.

