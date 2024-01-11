LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Cannabis consumption lounges have been a hot topic in Las Vegas since the Nevada Legislature legalized them in 2021; but as we start the new year, many wonder why we haven’t seen any locations in business yet.

Industry leaders told 8 News Now they are confident movement will come in the next few months.

“I think this really is going to be the year,” Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom told 8 News Now.

Segerblom is one of several lawmakers hopeful for the future, so what has caused this recent hold-up?

“Remember no one has really done these before,” Layke Martin, Executive Director of the Nevada Cannabis Association said. “Certainly not here.”

Martin explained a few factors pumping the brakes on Politics Now with host John Langeler this week.

“It’s ventilation, it’s security, it’s safe consumption and driving, it’s training,” Martin said. “Those are the types of regulations that we’re talking about.”

She said future lounge locations also come into play through this process, as both the city and county have had to add ordinances in addition to state law.

However, she and Commissioner Segerblom said things are expected to get going, with locations to open in the next few months.

“For the millions of tourists coming to Las Vegas,” Martin explained. “I think that these will really be able to provide a place for them to go.”

Both said they are looking forward to the benefits these changes should bring to Southern Nevada.

“It really is going to be a big year,” Segerblom concluded. “And a big part of our economy.”

