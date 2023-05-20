LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday marked day two of the Electric Daisy Festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

EDC is expecting more than 500,000 attendees over the three-day weekend which makes it Southern Nevada’s largest traffic event of the year.

8 News Now asked festivalgoers what the best way to get to the event and many said that the shuttle is what they take. It has eight locations throughout the area to pick up festival goers.

This is Kayla Morgan’s third year coming to EDC and she doesn’t even bother driving anymore. She reflected on her first year at the festival.

“We were in traffic for about two and half hours we tried to make the best of it streamed the live stream of EDC so we could have some music playing and pretend we are there but being stuck in traffic for two hours kind of was a little downer,” she said.

8 News Now asked a first-timer at the festival their opinions on taking a shuttle.

“It cuts the time in half you don’t have to wait too long it’s convenient,” said Chris Rogers, a festival goer from San Francisco.

“We didn’t want to drive, and we heard they take the back roads so it avoids some of the traffic,” said Kayla Florence, a festival goer from LA.

If you do load up the car the best suggestion is to carpool and make sure to fill up with gas before you make the trip up north.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, drivers will encounter restrictions at the following locations between 2 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. from Friday, May 20 to Monday, May 23:

• I-15 and Exit 52, Exit 54, and Exit 58

• Las Vegas Boulevard between Craig and Exit 58 (Apex)

• Craig between Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevard

The traffic congestion should clear up after Monday morning’s commute when the festival ends.