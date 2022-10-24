LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the pandemic, hotels and casinos shut down and while the majority of resorts opened back up, some resorts including the Royal Resort did not.

With several new construction projects on the Las Vegas Strip and the corridor, 8 News Now looked into why the Royal Resort is still sitting empty.

Royal Resort in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Sharon Beranbe said she works near the shuttered property.

She took a walk down memory lane with 8 News Now.

“Do you remember when it was open?” 8 News Now asked her. “Yeah many customers coming here,” she said.

The property is located on Convention Center Drive, east of the Strip, and a short walk to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 3.5-acre property is currently fenced off, dark, and had a notice sign on its front door.

According to the Clark County Assessor’s office, the property was also listed as a timeshare.

Edwin Russell told 8 News Now the property was popular back in the day which attracted him like so many others to the hotel.

It was home to the Barrymore restaurant and a variety of shows.

“I remember when you first walked in, a restaurant was on the right,” Russell said.

The 230-room hotel property is owned by GWP Real Estate which also lists the properties east and west of the Royal Hotel on its portfolio with plans to develop a future high-rise hotel and casino.

“If it opens it would bring us more customers. Most people don’t want to drive or buy stuff at the grocery store. They just come here,” Beranbe said.

8 News Now reached out to GWP Real Estate for comment on the property and its future and is awaiting a response.