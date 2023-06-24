LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coming off a record year for snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin, scientists are starting to look ahead to what might happen next winter.

It could be all about El Niño — a climate pattern that could dry things out compared to last year. But, like most things related to the weather, it’s unpredictable.

Karl Rittger of the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research explained it this way: “Looking forward to the next season, looks like we’ll have a rather large El Niño and in Colorado this usually means we’re not sure what’s going to happen. We could have slightly warmer temperatures from El Niño, right on the border between southern drier areas and northern wetter areas.”

(Graphic: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Much of the Upper Colorado River Basin — the source of water that flows down the river to Lake Powell and Lake Mead — is in an area that’s right on the edge of El Niño’s effects. A slight shift one way or the other could mean a major shift in what happens. Last year, the effects of lingering La Niña conditions brought weather that brought wetter conditions farther south than expected, setting snowfall records in the Sierra Nevada and further inland — all the way to the Colorado Rockies.

The results so far — wildfires have yet to make their mark on the West. But grasses that thrived on higher soil moisture will provide fuel for fires as conditions eventually dry out.

Drying out for decades

A report published in May by Nature.com suggests that water supply in the Upper Colorado River Basin has become more volatile. A study of conditions from 1950 to 2013 showed there’s less time between when snow falls and when it melts in the Rockies. As more snow melts during winter months, snowpack water storage has significantly declined.

“Historically, water managers use the date of April 1 to distinguish winter and spring, but this distinction is becoming increasingly blurred as melt increases during the winter,” Noah Molotch, co-author of the study and an associate professor of geography, told CU Boulder Today.

The upper basin covers a sprawling 109,800 square miles, and the weather conditions can vary widely at any given time. But scientists agree that it’s getting hotter.

No one has declared an end to the drought that began in 2000, and water conservation is still a high priority for all states in the Colorado River Basin — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Currently, drought conditions have dropped across the West following a good water year:

At left, drought conditions in 2022, with 2023 conditions at right. Use the slider to compare the years.

Coming off a good year

And while saving water still has to be the focus for Las Vegas and the rest of the 40 million people who rely on Colorado River water, there’s no denying it’s been a good year.

“You can see looking at the total snow-cover days … we met the 22-year satellite record,” Rittger said. “We’re right at the top there with having snow cover persisting for longer than normal time, given the size of the atmospheric rivers that reached all the way into the interior and deposited snow earlier in the year.”

But the new water year begins Oct. 1, and no one can say with certainty what will happen next. Swollen streams and rivers are filling reservoirs, but that will end when the snowpack is gone.

“We’re riding a bit higher than normal. We have more snow-covered area than normal at this time, and hopefully that’s going to continue to bolster streamflow throughout the summer,” Rittger said.

An update on lake levels

Lake Powell has risen another 5 feet over the last eight days as water managers hold water back for higher consumption during summer months. It’s also critical to continued power production at Glen Canyon Dam.

Lake Mead is expected to continue rising through the end of September but will only rise to 26% of capacity. It dropped to 23% capacity when the lake hit a record low last year.

Currently, Lake Mead is at 1,055.76 feet (as of 5 p.m. Friday). That’s close to 11 feet higher than the beginning of the year. It was at 1,055.08 feet on June 15. Lake levels are expressed as elevation above sea level.

The San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Snowbanks on the Grand Mesa in the Colorado Rockies on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Snow atop the Grand Mesa in the Colorado Rockies on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A spokesman for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said water managers would “balance” Lake Powell and Lake Mead by Sept. 30.

Reclamation is in the process of evaluating new rules for use in managing water storage. Find more information and links to register for webinars here:

Rittger’s website, Snow Today, examines a wide variety of factors related to snow and provides monthly updates through springtime. See the last post of the year: A rush toward summer, published June 7.

As the snow season ended, Rittger noted rapid snowmelt in southwest Colorado. The San Juan mountains had extraordinary amounts of snow this year — more than 400% of normal at one time. But a dust storm accelerated snowmelt in April.

Dust causes a “darkening of the snowpack,” Rittger said. That reduces the reflection of solar energy, and the snow absorbs the heat easier, causing faster melting.