What’s in the American Rescue Plan for you and Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Rescue Plan includes $1,400 in direct payments for most Americans, but also includes billions of dollars coming to Nevada.

Individuals earning up to $75,000 would get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000. The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Elizabeth Renteria, a married mother of three who was furloughed from her hotel job in March, said the money is a big help.

“We had to move out of the house because we could not afford the rent anymore,” Renteria shared. “We’re going through some really, really tough times right now with money, and for you tell me they’re passing this law, for me, that’s like a relief.”

The $1.9 trillion spending bill includes about $4.5 billion for state and local governments in Nevada.

That breaks down to about $3 billion for the state, $440 million for Clark County and $131 million for the city of Las Vegas, according to Rep. Dina Titus. More than $835 million will also be paid to the Clark County School District, Titus’ office said.

Most Americans will receive direct payments as part of the third round of stimulus checks. The legislation provides a direct payment of $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent.

“I know listening to my constituents they’re worried about the rent, they’re worried about food, they’re worried about diapers, they’re worried about keeping the business open,” Nevada Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said. “I have a responsibility in this moment to actually make sure that we deliver, and that’s what this bill does.”

The legislation also calls for the payments to be delivered monthly instead of in a lump sum. If the secretary of the treasury determines that isn’t feasible, then the payments are to be made as frequently as possible.

Families would get the full credit, regardless of how little they make in a year, leading to criticism that the changes would serve as a disincentive to work. Add in the $1,400 checks and other items in the proposal, and the legislation would reduce the number of children living in poverty by more than half, according to the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University.

The bill also significantly expands the Earned Income Tax Credit for 2021 by making it available to people without children. The credit for low and moderate-income adults would be worth $543 to $1,502, depending on income and filing status.

What’s in the American Rescue Plan? (KLAS)

Unemployment benefits are also extended at $300 per week through September. Similar to the first two stimulus packages, checks could start going out a few days after the bill is signed into law.

Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto worked to secure a subsidy to cover the full cost of COBRA health insurance premiums for unemployed or furloughed workers.

Nevada’s share of the American Rescue Plan. (KLAS)

The bill passed along party lines with no Republican support.

“The American Rescue Plan is not about COVID-19 relief and helping Americans, but rather an avenue for progressive Democrats to pass their radical agenda,” Jessica Hanson, of the Nevada Republican Party, said. “This plan provides stimulus checks for millions of Americans who suffered no financial harm from COVID-19 but neglects to adequately address important issues, such as opening and funding our schools. Less than 10% of the relief bill actually goes towards aiding the fight against COVID. We believe Americans should be put first for any aid. Democrats rammed through a $1.9 trillion wealth transfer scheme for special interests, yet Joe Biden can’t even address the American people at a press conference. This is not a good plan for the American people, but is rather a wish-list for progressive leaders and a bailout for fiscally irresponsible blue states. Many of these states, like California, have seen virtually no decline in revenue, yet are receiving significant funding.”

Last month, Nevada lawmakers announced money from the first stimulus package, about half a billion dollars, would help fund state and local governments who lost a significant amount of revenue due to the pandemic.

In additional to direct payments, the bill includes $70 billion for vaccine distribution and COVID testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.