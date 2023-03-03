LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not too late for any elementary student in Clark County to enter the Mojave Max Emergence Contest.

In the last week or so, the desert tortoise who lives at The Springs Preserve has slept through a coyote prowl-by, and a bunny hop-by.

Yes, the two-legged Max mascot has the moves in a cool hip-hop music video encouraging all of us to “save the tortoise.”

But as long as the real Max is still snoozing, youngsters – and their parents and teachers – can stop by mojavemax.com to not only learn why he’s a better Spring prognosticator for the desert than that groundhog back east, but also to enter the contest to guess the exact date and time the elementary students think Max wakes up.

Thanks to “Get Outdoors Nevada” there are some cool prizes on the line – like laptop computers for the winning student and his or her teacher, and a field trip for the winning student’s class to visit The Springs Preserve, meet the real Max – and have a pizza party! Full disclosure: I’m proud to have been part of the Mojave Max Education Program for more than 20 years.

