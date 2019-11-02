What you need to know when signing up for health insurance through Nevada Health Link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Friday, Nevadans can start signing up for health insurance on the state’s new online marketplace. If you need to make changes or check other options now is the time.

Nevadans have been using the federal healthcare.gov website, but this year they have transitioned to the state-run system to save money. Governor Steve Sisolak announced the new nevadahealthlink.com website on Friday.

“I want Nevadans to know that health insurance is well within reach, no matter how much you make,” Sisolak said. “The cost of these plans is based on your income, and 80% of Nevadans will be eligible for significant tax credits and subsidies towards their premiums, allowing them to keep more money in their pockets.”

There are 27 qualified plans. Nevadans have until December 15th to sign up for a plan that will cover them in 2020.

Choosing your plan can be overwhelming, but you have options. 8 News Now talked with the head of the program here in Nevada on Friday.

“Don’t be afraid,” said Executive Director Heather Korbulic. “Insurance can be really confusing but Nevada Health Link has trained and certified over 700 enrollment professionals, brokers, agents, and navigators across the state who are ready and willing to help you for free.”

We put together a list of five things you need to know if you’re going to sign up.

There are three different health insurance companies through Nevada Health Link and six different dental companies.

You can buy a dental plan without having to buy health insurance.

The cost varies based on age, how often you go to the doctor and other factors.

As we mentioned, the deadline is December 15 th and the insurance would go into effect on January 1st.

and the insurance would go into effect on January 1st. Health plans provide maternity and newborn care, mental health benefits and more, so you are urged to be wary of other plans outside the exchange which may not offer those benefits.