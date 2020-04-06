What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday. In New York, there are faint glimmers of hope as deaths from the new coronavirus appear to be leveling off.

President Donald Trump said he was saddened to hear Johnson’s condition had worsened a day after the prime minister was admitted for what were described as routine tests.

Trump said at an afternoon news briefing that he’d called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier Monday to let him know that the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort can now be used for COVID-19 patients from New York and New Jersey.

Cuomo warned earlier in the day it’s too early to relax restrictions on social distancing but said the apparent slowdown in deaths is a possible sign that social distancing is working in the most lethal hot spot in the U.S. That trend seems to be taking hold as well in hard-hit Italy and Spain.

New York City remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., and New Orleans and Detroit still face worrying days ahead.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said his state is starting to see hospital admission and death rates that could suggest new infections are slowing, adding that “we’re hopeful that we’re seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve.”

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Coronavirus patients around the world are rushing to join studies of an experimental drug that showed promise against some similar viruses in the past. Interest in the drug remdesivir has been so great that the U.S. National Institutes of Health is boosting the size of its study.

— Investors grabbed hold of a few glimmers of hope Monday that the coronavirus pandemic could be slowing and sent stocks surging in a worldwide rally, capped by a 7% leap for the U.S. market. The encouraging signs were enough to launch the S&P 500 to its best day in nearly two weeks.

— The first national data on COVID-19 in U.S. children suggest that while the illness usually isn’t severe in kids, some do get sick enough to require hospital treatment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows fever, cough and shortness of breath were the most common symptoms in kids, but they occurred less often than in adults.

— Millions of dollars in additional funds are being made available to agencies around the world that provide aid to Holocaust survivors, whose advanced age and health issues make them particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus, the organization that handles claims on behalf of Jewish victims of the Nazis announced Monday.

— Hugs, visits and holding hands are being added to the lengthy, sorrowful list of losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Just when many people feel they need it the most, the comfort of physical closeness is being denied.