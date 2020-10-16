What you need to know before you head to the polls

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting in Nevada starts Saturday. 1.2 million ballots have already been mailed out statewide.

Now, you can officially take part in this vital election.

There are 48 early voting locations across Clark County. Most in-person voting sites are also ballot drop-off locations.

Early voting will last for 14 days — that is through October 30th. Any registered voter in Clark County can vote in-person before election day, at any voting site.

The Clark County Elections Office is asking everyone who plans to vote in-person to be patient and courteous to those around you.

In addition to the in-person voting options, all registered voters were sent a mail ballot. You can return that through the mail or bring it to any county ballot drop-off location.

8 News Now spoke to some voters who plan to drop off their ballot as early as possible.

“Just being part of the process, getting my ballot in here, making sure I’m ahead of time, making sure that I’m doing everything properly and make my vote count,” said voter Alexander Adams.

“We want to avoid the crowds, and come drop them off, take time to do it at home and then drop them off,” said voter Anne Smith.

The Clark County Elections Office says that if you plan to drop off your mail ballot, you do not need to wait in line. It should be a quick process.

The office adds that this general election is the largest ever, with more than 70 contests including five ballot questions.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Clark County Election Department website. There is information on all voting locations, how to properly fill out your ballot, and you can even check wait times.

Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at all polling locations.

If you don’t want to vote early, there will be 125 voting centers open on Election Day.