What you need to know about the vote-by-mail June 9 primary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are less than a month away from the June 9 primary, but this year’s event will look different than years past. To keep the community safe from COVID-19, it will be a vote-by-mail election.

If you would prefer to drop off your ballot instead of mail it, you can go to Las Vegas City Hall, as well as six other locations throughout Southern Nevada now through June 5. On June 9, Las Vegas City Hall and 29 other locations will be designated for drop offs.

“As most people know, it is an all mail ballot election,” said Joe Gloria, registrar of voters. This means there will be no voting in person.

Registered voters will get a ballot in their mailbox.

“If you have not received your mail ballot by May 18, or even by the end of this week, I would say give us a phone call at 455-vote,” urged Gloria.

You have until May 21 to register on the Secretary of State’s website to be eligible to receive a mail ballot.

If you want to register in person on June 9, there will be three locations, including the Elections Department in North Las Vegas. At those locations, you will be handed a mail ballot instead of voting on a machine.

“We have taken social distancing very seriously,” stated Gloria, “we have provided spacers between the voters and our workers.”

Several seats are up for grabs, including congressional, state senate, state assembly and a number of judicial positions.

“This is unique this year in that our judges are all on the ballot,” explained Gloria. “There will be an increase in district judges, family court judges and things along those lines that will be on the ballot.

If you want your ballot picked up from your home, you must contact the Clark County Election Office.

“No. 1 priority: keep people safe. No. 2: protect their right to vote,” said Dr. Sondra Cosgrove, president of the nonpartisan group League of Women Voters of Nevada.

She is curious to see how the primary turnout will be with the changes but said this is simple and convenient.

“There has been debates going on, does voter turnout go up when you do mail-in? Does it not? Should we have more early voting? So, this gives us a little experiment,” said Cosgrove.

To find out if you are registered to vote, click here. If you need to register to vote, update your registration or cancel it, visit the online voter registration portal.

Important voter registration dates are as follows:

May 12: Close of mail-in standard registration

Close of mail-in standard registration May 21: Deadline to register to vote or update existing registration

Deadline to register to vote or update existing registration May 22-June 4: If you register to vote or update your registration during this timeframe, you can only vote using a provisional mail ballot at an in-person location

If you register to vote or update your registration during this timeframe, you can only vote using a provisional mail ballot at an in-person location May 23-June 5: In-person voting only at Clark County Election Department (geared toward same-day registration, updated registration and people with disabilities)

In-person voting only at Clark County Election Department (geared toward same-day registration, updated registration and people with disabilities) June 2: Due date for FPCA (Federal Post Card Application) submittals by e-mail or fax

Due date for FPCA (Federal Post Card Application) submittals by e-mail or fax June 4: Deadline for online same-day registration and updates and deadline for FPCA submittals via online system

Deadline for online same-day registration and updates and deadline for FPCA submittals via online system June 9: Election Day

When you receive your ballot in the mail, be sure to sign the back of the official envelope to ensure your vote is counted. Ballots also must be postmarked by June 9.