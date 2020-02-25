What you need to know about the REAL ID, you may not need it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the government will enforce stricter ID standards when it comes to people boarding airline flights, entering federal facilities, such as federal court houses and military bases. Keep in mind, some other forms of ID can also meet the requirement. So, you may not need to panic or rush to get a new driver’s license or identification card.

The REAL ID is a driver’s license or state-issued ID that meets federal identification standards set by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. If your ID has a star in a yellow circle in the right-hand corner – then you have a real ID.

Nevada DMV is holding town hall meetings Wednesday, Feb 26, to help people better understand the REAL ID and who needs it.

Las Vegas – 6 p.m. at DMV office, 8250 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Carson City – 5 p.m. at 555 Wright Way, Carson City

Elko – 5 p.m. at 3920 E. Idaho Street, Elko

Reno – 6 p.m. at 305 Galletti Way, Reno

The DMV wants to make sure people understand the REAL ID is optional in Nevada and if you don’t have an upcoming flight on or after Oct. 1, or plan to be at a military base or federal court, you could wait or may not need it. If you have other valid forms of ID such as a passport, U.S. military ID, or other IDs listed on this site, you don’t need the REAL ID.

If you do need to get the REAL ID, the Nevada DMV has set up a website to help get you prepared. The site gives information on what you will need to provide to get the REAL ID. The DMV is urging people not to wait until the last minute.

You can bring your documentation to the town hall meeting for review.