LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Friday at 8 p.m. around 800 votes separate Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate.

If this race remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are rules that need to be followed. Nevada has no automatic trigger for a recount, and a candidate must request one — and pay for it, according to state law.

A losing candidate must request a recount in Nevada within three days of vote certification, the day counties must report their vote totals to the state. This election, that day is Friday, Nov. 25.

If a candidate requests a recount, they can do so in specific counties. In 2016, Independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente requested and paid about $14,000 for a recount in five Nevada counties, 8 News Now previously reported. Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016 by 2.5%.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said in 2016, if that recount had shown a discrepancy of at least 1% for De La Fuente or Clinton, a full state recount would have been launched.

The law requires a recount to begin within five days of a request and be completed within five additional days.

If the losing candidate is shown to have won after the recount, he or she will get their money back, state law says.