LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of Friday at 8 p.m. around 800 votes separate Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate.

If this race remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are rules that need to be followed. Nevada has no automatic trigger for a recount, and a candidate must request one — and pay for it, according to state law.

A losing candidate must request a recount in Nevada within three days of vote certification, the day counties must report their vote totals to the state. This election, that day is Friday, Nov. 25.

If a candidate requests a recount, they can do so in specific counties. In 2016, Independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente requested and paid about $14,000 for a recount in five Nevada counties, 8 News Now previously reported. Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016 by 2.5%.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said in 2016, if that recount had shown a discrepancy of at least 1% for De La Fuente or Clinton, a full state recount would have been launched.

The law requires a recount to begin within five days of a request and be completed within five additional days.

2022-Election-Calendar-215Download

If the losing candidate is shown to have won after the recount, he or she will get their money back, state law says.