What to Know: Protecting your tires in the heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The heat is back in full force, which means you might want to make sure your car is up to the challenge. This is a good time to check your tires to avoid any scares on the road.

Summer is usually the busiest time for many tire shops. Llantera Tire Xpress on Decatur and Reno tells 8 News Now the time to prepare is now.

How you ask? All the info you need is on your tire.

Llantera says the first step is to inspect your tires on a regular basis. The recommendation is once a month. They note the average life of a tire is about five to six years, but in the desert, the extreme heat will knock that down to about four years.

Brands and prices don’t matter too much, as the heat will deteriorate them quickly.

Tire rotations are also very important. A pothole or other road hazard can cause alignment issues, which could lead to pulling or uneven tread wear.

Shop owner Sofia Sanchez showed us an example of the information you need from the tire itself. She says, “…Also, check the year. The first two numbers in the circle is the week the tire was made, and the last two is the year. This one was made in the 35th week of 2016. Not too long ago, but those five years destroyed it.”

According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, tire pressure is key to enhancing control and performance and maximizing fuel. This means it can save you money.

Tire rotation should be done every 5 to 8,000 miles.

If you are in an emergency while traveling, you are asked to call 911 and wait for assistance.

Another quick way to check your tires is the good old-fashioned penny trick. Place the coin in the tread — if Lincoln’s head is covered, you’re good to go. If not, it’s time to change the tire.