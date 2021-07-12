What to Know: Important policy when visiting Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Visiting Allegiant Stadium for a game, concert or other event is extremely exciting, as our city continues to return to its grand self. However, there is an important policy in place you should know before you make it to the admission gate.

Attendees’ bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and may not be bigger than 12” x 6” x 12”. In addition to this item, you are allowed small clutch bags, measuring 4.5” x 6.5” x 2”.

Purses that are larger than the above-mentioned clutch are not permitted.

On its website, the stadium says exceptions will be made for necessary medical items, but they will be subject to inspection before you enter.

The list of prohibited items includes but is not limited to:

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Seat cushions

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Camera bags

Any bag larger than the prescribed dimensions

When you make your way to Allegiant, there are two bag check locations:

North: 3230 West Hacienda Avenue, Ste. 301

West: 5455 Polaris Avenue

Keep in mind, you will be charged a $20 non-refundable fee for each bag checked. Payments are cashless and can be made with a debit/credit card or mobile payment (Apple, Google Pay).

For additional bag check policies, click here.