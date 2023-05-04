LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer travel is right around the corner. 8 News Now connected with the experts at Going.com to get the lowdown on travel trends internationally and domestically for the summer.

In recent months, the number of passengers going through TSA lines has reached and sometimes exceeded pre-pandemic numbers. People booking international flights have also booked sooner than they typically would.

Travel expert, Katy Nastro, said it is a result of them taking advantage of deals or because travelers can book with confidence, knowing they can change their travel plans without a $200 change fee.

“You can book an economy ticket months in advance, bank it, or change it for a different flight with no penalty,” Nastro said.

The “Goldilocks window” to book international travel for the best deals is about in four to 10 months. Nastro said that the demand for flights across the Atlantic was up 14% since pre-pandemic. To meet the demand, all major airlines have increased capacity.

Delta Airlines announced that 75% of its international flights have already been booked for the summer.

If you are eyeing some domestic flights for the summer and you cannot be flexible on dates, book them now as the prices are not going to get any better. If you can be flexible, Nastro said to consider booking the first two weeks of June or the last two weeks in August as these flights tend to be 40% cheaper than traveling in July.

For domestic flights, Nastro said the best time to book a flight to get the cheapest deals is three to seven months ahead of your travel plans.