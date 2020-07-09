What to expect if you test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of positive coronavirus cases remains high in Southern Nevada but most cases are never serious enough to require hospitalization.

Thousands of people are getting testing for COVID-19 daily. If a person gets a positive result – what happens next?

8 News Now spoke with the Southern Nevada Health District about the recovery timeline for people who test positive.

While the recovery process varies, depending on the symptoms, most will experience fever, weakness, cough, and chest pains. Symptoms can also include loss of smell or taste, nausea and diarrhea.

“Most individuals will recover after the 14 days of isolation period but some individuals might show mild symptoms, or difficulty recovering,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief health officer for Southern Nevada Health District.

Experts advise people to call their family physician rather than go to the emergency room. Your doctor can provide recommendations based on your symptoms. The CDC recommends getting rest, staying hydrated and remaining in one room of your home and keep surfaces clean and to prevent the spread to others.

The verdict is still out on whether a person can be infected twice with the virus.

Leguen said some employers may request documentation of a negative result before a person returns to work.

You can find information on testing sites at this link.