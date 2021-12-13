What to expect as wet weather rolls into Las Vegas valley Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rain in California is slowly making its way to Southern Nevada on Tuesday afternoon.

Increasing rain showers could make for a wet commute for drivers throughout the afternoon.

Gusty and gloomy conditions are expected with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible.

A winter storm warning is also expected for the local mountains in Lincoln and central Nye Counties above 5,000 feet in elevation.

One foot of snow is possible for in the mountains above 7,000 feet.

Tedd Florendo has more on what to expect for Tuesday afternoon in the video posted above.